Round Hayling Race - Windsurf and SUP Video

The 2018 Windsurf Round Hayling Island Race was won by Lewis Barnes, with PJ Simmons winning the SUP race
Behind Lewis Barnes in the Winsurfer race was Robert Kent and in third place Paul Leone.
Winner of the SUP race was PJ Simmons with second Marie Buchanan and third Chris Rashley.
Winner in the OC1 was Claude Bailey and winner of the OC6 race Pete Holliday.
Winner of the Sea K race was Daniel Clough.
Round Hayling Race - Leading Windsurfers - Full Course
1st round WS 138 LEWIS BARNES
2nd round WS 17 ROBERT KENT
3rd round WS 137 PAUL LEONE
4th round WS 147 NIGEL STURGEON
5th round WS 132 ANNETTE KENT
6th round WS 65 NICHOLAS KIDD
7th round WS 107 MARK TAYLOR
8th round WS 18 JONATHAN DAVIS
9th round WS 63 ROD DAVIS
10th round WS 157 EMILY KENT
11th round WS 169 BEN TWEEDLE
12th round WS 116 REBECCA KENT
Round Hayling Race - Leading SUP - Full Course
1st round SUP I 12.6 - 14 158 PJ SIMMONS
2nd round SUP c 14 159 MAIRIE BUCHANAN
3rd round SUP c 12.6 - 14 93 CHRIS RASHLEY
4th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 24 CHRIS RANDALL
5th round SUP c 14 140 HOLLY PYE
6th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 160 DAVE FLYNN
7th round SUP c 14 81 STEPHEN PYE
8th round SUP 121 FRAN BLAKE
9th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 112 SOPHIE BOSTOCK
10th round SUP I 12.6 - 14 46 ALEXANDER BILOSHISKY
11th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 144 ANDREA RICHARDSON
12th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 149 ASHELY ALLEN
13th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 154 JAMIE GRANT
14th round SUP I 12.6 - 14 123 CHRIS WITTY
15th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 36 NICK HIGGINS
16th round SUP c 14 77 ELAINE FARQUHARSON
17th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 145 SARAH PERKINS
18th round SUP c 11.6 - 12.6 90 LUKE WHEELER
19th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 79 MARCUS ROGERS
20th round SUP I 11.6 - 12.6 47 SAMUEL CHAPMAN
21st round SUP c 12.6 - 14 88 TREVOR GOODMAN
22nd round SUP I - 10.6 168 ROSS DAVERSON
23rd round SUP c 10.6 - 11.6 110 SUSAN WATSON
24th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 105 EMILIOS LEMONIATIS
25th round SUP c 11.6 - 12.6 133 MARTIN ORTON
26th round SUP I 12.6 - 14 100 Matt Scott
All results available here
