Round Hayling Race - Windsurf and SUP Video

Behind Lewis Barnes in the Winsurfer race was Robert Kent and in third place Paul Leone.

Winner of the SUP race was PJ Simmons with second Marie Buchanan and third Chris Rashley.

Winner in the OC1 was Claude Bailey and winner of the OC6 race Pete Holliday.

Winner of the Sea K race was Daniel Clough.

Round Hayling Race - Leading Windsurfers - Full Course

1st round WS 138 LEWIS BARNES

2nd round WS 17 ROBERT KENT

3rd round WS 137 PAUL LEONE

4th round WS 147 NIGEL STURGEON

5th round WS 132 ANNETTE KENT

6th round WS 65 NICHOLAS KIDD

7th round WS 107 MARK TAYLOR

8th round WS 18 JONATHAN DAVIS

9th round WS 63 ROD DAVIS

10th round WS 157 EMILY KENT

11th round WS 169 BEN TWEEDLE

12th round WS 116 REBECCA KENT

Round Hayling Race - Leading SUP - Full Course

1st round SUP I 12.6 - 14 158 PJ SIMMONS

2nd round SUP c 14 159 MAIRIE BUCHANAN

3rd round SUP c 12.6 - 14 93 CHRIS RASHLEY

4th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 24 CHRIS RANDALL

5th round SUP c 14 140 HOLLY PYE

6th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 160 DAVE FLYNN

7th round SUP c 14 81 STEPHEN PYE

8th round SUP 121 FRAN BLAKE

9th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 112 SOPHIE BOSTOCK

10th round SUP I 12.6 - 14 46 ALEXANDER BILOSHISKY

11th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 144 ANDREA RICHARDSON

12th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 149 ASHELY ALLEN

13th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 154 JAMIE GRANT

14th round SUP I 12.6 - 14 123 CHRIS WITTY

15th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 36 NICK HIGGINS

16th round SUP c 14 77 ELAINE FARQUHARSON

17th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 145 SARAH PERKINS

18th round SUP c 11.6 - 12.6 90 LUKE WHEELER

19th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 79 MARCUS ROGERS

20th round SUP I 11.6 - 12.6 47 SAMUEL CHAPMAN

21st round SUP c 12.6 - 14 88 TREVOR GOODMAN

22nd round SUP I - 10.6 168 ROSS DAVERSON

23rd round SUP c 10.6 - 11.6 110 SUSAN WATSON

24th round SUP c 12.6 - 14 105 EMILIOS LEMONIATIS

25th round SUP c 11.6 - 12.6 133 MARTIN ORTON

26th round SUP I 12.6 - 14 100 Matt Scott

