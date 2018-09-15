High winds and big seas battered the track on the final day - winds hit more than 26kts in mounting seas, forcing the competition to be curtailed for safety reasons.

France’s Axel Mazella, the current IKA KiteFoil GoldCup series’ title holder, used the truncated schedule to the full.

He grabbed a win and two seconds that pushed him up the order to the second podium spot, leapfrogging fellow countryman Théo de Ramecourt in the process.

Britain's Connor Bainbridge dropped back to finish in sixth place.



Maxime Nocher’s win over three days of intense racing, when he proved virtually unbeatable, cemented the comeback he began a week ago by taking the season-opening IKA KiteFoil stop in Weifang Binhai, in back-to-back events in China.



If anything, Nocher was even more dominant in Pingtan where he seized an amazing 10 wins from 13 races, putting him in the box seat to secure the IKA KiteFoil world championship crown awarded to the best racer at the end of the scheduled four-regatta tour.

In the small women’s KiteFoil group, competing in the strong men’s fleet, Russia’s Elena Kalinina, was pleased to finish in the mid-order. In doing so, the former Formula Kite World Champion clinched victory in the women’s field.

The 2018 Pingtan International Kitesurfing Festival also hosted the Chinese National Championships, with 70 racers competing in TT:R course races.

KiteFoil World Series - Pingtan, China, leaders after 13 races (27 entries)

1st MON 135 Maxime Nocher - - 12 pts

2nd FRA 115 Axel Mazella - - 28 pts

3rd FRA 146 Theo De Ramecourt - - 30 pts

4th GER 86 Florian Gruber - - 51.8 pts

5th FRA 104 Titouan Galea - - 55 pts

6th GBR 124 Connor Bainbridge - - 59 pts

7th CRO 116 Martin Dolenc (U19) - - 70 pts

8th BUL 110 Alexander Bachev - - 72 pts

9th MEX 133 Xantos Villegas - - 93 pts

10th FRA 134 Theo Lhostis - - 97.4 pts

