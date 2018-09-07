Hayling Windsurf & Boardsport Festival

The Hayling Island SC classic Round Hayling Board Race will take place over the weekend of the 22 and 23 September, with the classic Round Hayling Challenge on Saturday providing a a complete rounding of Hayling Island including shooting the Road Bridge.

Over recent years the Board Race has grown to include SUPs and sea rowers and a number of the canoe classes.

This year the event will appeal to both experienced competitors, who relish the challenge of the iconic long-distance race, and at the same time provide activities for a wider range of board sports from Hayling's sandy beaches.

After the Party at the HISC clubhouse Saturday night, Sunday will be a more relaxing day with fun-based activities for everyone on their windsurfers, SUPs and canoes in the sheltered waters of Chichestr Harbour and the HISC lagoon.

The weekend will finish off with a ‘Water Person Challenge’ - a three stage race to include swimming, SUP and windsurfing!

Entries can be either by individuals or teams of three - with one person completing each leg!.

Save the date in your diary for 22 and 23 September 2018, and go to the Hayling Island SC website for Entry and more information - and order your free T-Shirt.

