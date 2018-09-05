British Sailing Team seeking Kite athletes

While confirmation of Formula Kite’s inclusion at the Paris 2024 Olympics is still awaited, the British Sailing Team has decide to take the intiative, and has joined forces with the British Kitesports Association and the English Institute of Sport to establish the #kite4gold programme.

At present the British kitesurfing effort is heavily concentrated in the Bridge family and this is especially so for the female area where Steph Bridge has ruled, both in the UK and World-wide, winning mullti world titles and topping the rankings.

The goal of #kite4gold is to develop a strong group of female riders, one of whom will compete alongside a male rider for gold at Paris 2024.

In order to apply to be part of #kite4gold you must be a female British citizen aged between 15 and 28 who is fiercely competitive, highly motivated to succeed and enjoys fast and fun racing.

Crucially, the search is not limited to those who can already kitesurf. We want to hear from anyone who is a proficient racer in windsurfing, dinghy or multihull classes, as well as experienced riders from other board sports including surfing, snowboarding, skateboarding and wakeboarding.

Successful applicants will be trained by the British Sailing Team and BKSA’s expert instructors and coaches, and supported through the transition to becoming a full-time athlete.

If, as expected, Formula Kite becomes an Olympic sport, financial support will be available to shortlisted candidates via the UK Sport World Class Performance Programme funded by the National Lottery.

To sign up to be part of our talent search click here.

Applications are open now and will close at 12pm on Monday September 17.

Selection/development weekends will then be held at the following venues:

29-30 September – Exmouth

5 October – Weymouth

6-7 October – Poole

13-15 October – Weymouth

26-28 October – Weymouth

