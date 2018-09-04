IKA KiteFoil GoldCup - Day 3

A hat-trick of wins catapulted Guy, younger sibling of Olly Bridge, to third spot overall, but fellow countryman Connor Bainbridge did enough on the third of the five-day regatta to hold his spot at the top of the leaderboard.

Bainbridge suffered an expensive tangle with French racer Théo de Ramecourt in the final race of the day, but still has a one point lead ahead of multiple world champion Maxime Nocher.

Nocher managed up three second places as he battled Guy Bridge around the course, enough to cement his second spot overall and a seven point advantage.

But it was the younger Bridge who set the scorching pace on his 15m kite, when rivals chose larger 18m or 19m kites.

The reigning world champion, France’s Nico Parlier, slipped a place to fourth overall after he missed the day’s first race when he went to change wet clothes after the rain squall, unaware the start was imminent.

In the women’s group, racing with the men, two-time Formula Kite World Champion Daniela Moroz (USA), is more than holding her own.

Weifang GoldCup - Top men after 12 races (28 entries)

Connor Bainbridge (GBR), 29.0pts

Maxime Nocher (MON), 30.0pts

Guy Bridge (GBR), 37.0pts

Weifang GoldCup - Top three women after 12 races (3 entries)

Daniela Moroz (USA), 133.0pts

Elena Kalinina (RUS), 176.0pts

Kirstyn O’Brien (USA), 232.0pts

Full results available here

