RS:X European Championships - Wilson steps up

A first senior medal for Britain's Emma Wilson, who took Bronze at the RS:X European Championships in Sopot, Poland.

Gold went to Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (POL) with Silver for Stefania Elfutina (RUS).

Wilson also took Gold in the U21 catagory, ahead of Maya Morris and Noy Drihan, both of Israel.

No similar success in the men's RS:X European Championship, where Tom Squires was best placed in 11th.

Mattia Camboni of Italy took the Gold, Israel's Yoav Omer Silver and Shahar Zubari the Bronze.

In the men's U21 Yoav Omer took Gold, Yoav Cohen Silver and Britain's Andy Brown the Bronze.

Full Results here

