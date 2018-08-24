RS:X European Championships - Day 3

The 220 competitors at the RS:X Europeans and Youth Europeans took to the water under fiery skies to position themselves against their rivals ahead of Saturday's medal races.

The men’s leaderboard had a reshuffle as Italy’s Mattia Camboni powered around the race course to win the first two races of the day, following this up with a 13th place.

This puts Camboni in pole position going into the final day of fleet racing Friday ahead of Yoav Omer from Israel who is 7 points adrift of the Italian.

Spaniard Sergi Escandell Mari had the best day out of the men with a 4, 6, 3 to climb up to seventh overall. Omer is also the leading under 21 sailor, ten points ahead of Yoav Cohen of Israel.

For the British men: In 8th is Tom Squires (14,3,36) with Andy Brown (2,12,6) moving up to 11th, Sam Sills is 26th and Dan Wilson 27th, Mathew Barton 35th.

The leading trio in the women’s fleet of Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (POL) with a 1, 2, 4, Stefania Elfutina (RUS) with a 15, 5, 2, and Britain's Emma Wilson with 2, 10, 1, all had a solid day.

Wilson now has a 19 point buffer from fourth placed Maya Morris (ISR) - this pair are also battling for the under 21 title, but Wilson is also looking on picking up her first senior championship medal this week.

Other Brits: Saskia Sils (31,13,17) is 18th and Lily Young (234,23,26) is 28th.

Three more races are scheduled for Friday, after which the top ten will progress through to the double points medal race on Saturday.

Full results here

