RS:X European Championships - Day 2 at Sopot

Day 2 of the RS:X Europeans and Youth Europeans being held at Sopot, Poland had a mixed bag of tricks for the 220 competitors as they completed another 3 races on schedule.

With a split into gold and silver fleets for the senior and youth men it was a critical day in securing the cut, whilst for the female sailors it was another ordinary day on the water - cut-throat battles to get up the leaderboard and into the top ten positions.

For the British men, Tom Squires (9), Andy Brown (23), Sam Sills (30) and Mathew Barton (37) all made the cut and will race in the gold fleet.

Leading the men is Israel’s Yoav Omer (11,3,1) with second Radoslaw Furmanski (4,3,10) of Poland in second and Thomas Goyard (5,9,24) of France, the overnight leader, dropping to third.





The women remain in one fleet but it is essential to make the top ten places for the medal racing.

After six races local sailor Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (3,1,1) is in first place having discarded her opening days 27th in the first race of the event. Overnight leader Stefania Elfutina (4,4,2) from Russia drops down to second overall.

Noy Drihan (5,5,7) from Israel remains in third place overall and leads the under 21 fleet, just ahead of Britain’s Emma Wilson (2,9,4) who is the second under 21 sailor and is in fourth overall.

Wilson had the marginally better day than Drihan to close the gap to just two points behind the Israeli sailor.

Another Israeli sailor, Noga Geller (1,10,17) took the only race win away from Noceti-Klepacka in the first race of the day to climb into 8th overall.

Saskia Sils (26,23,9) is 20th and Lily Young (28,29,26) is 29th.

