RS:X European Championships open in Poland

The 220 competitors getting a full schedule of racing in shifty and gusty conditions that confronted the racers as they took to Gdansk Bay.

In the senior men, France’s Thomas Goyard had three first places in the yellow fleet and has a five point overall lead.

Race wins in the men’s blue fleet went to three different winners with Shahar Zubari (Israel), Mattia Camboni (Italy) and Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) taking a win each.

Only Camboni could show consistency around his win, scoring a 4, 1, 3 to sit in second place overall behind Goyard.

Britain's Tom Squires (7,5,10) is in seventh place, Dan Wilson (3,6,23) is 13th. Saskia Sils (22,27,7) is 19th, Lily Young (28,23,20) is 23rd.

In the senior women’s event Russia’s Stefania Elfutina had the best day scoring a 2, 5, 6 to sit on top with Israel’s Noy Drihan two points further back in second. Marta Maggetti from Italy rounds out the top three.

Britain's Emma Wilson (8,1,12) is in fifth place, one point behind Ingrid Puusta of Estonia.

In the youth boys fleet, reigning RS:X Youth World Champion France’s Fabien Pianazza, has a 2, 1, 1 series of results and is leading the fleet.

Fellow countryman Yun Pouliquen is in second having also had a solid opening day of 3, 2, 2 to just lead Itai Kafri from Israel.

Britain's Isaac Lines (11,10,6) is 10th and Finn Hawkins (7,6,20) is 17th.

The youth girls also have the reigning RS:X Youth World Champion leading the fleet in the form of Giorgia Speciale from Italy.

Speciale holds a narrow lead over Weronika Marciniak from Poland. Palma Cargo from Croatia rounds out the podium.

Britain's Alysia Gibson (10,11,3) is in sixth overall, Islay Watson (28,13,4) is 15th.

Full results here

