Costa Teguise Pro Am Slalom Training Camp

A glimpse into the life of a slalom pro in preparation for the start of the season to hit the ground running when the green flag goes up for the first time in 2018 - Check the video here


Kurosh Kiani (Starboard / Point-7 / Maui Ultra Fins) recently organised a pro am training camp in Lanzarote, where he resides.

This saw many of his teammates plus a few other international sailors stepping up their prepration for the start of the 2018 PWA Slalom World Tour, which begins in May in Japan.

Thanks to pwaworldtour.com

16 March 2018 13:48 GMT

