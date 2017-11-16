Costa Teguise Pro Am Slalom Training Camp





Kurosh Kiani (Starboard / Point-7 / Maui Ultra Fins) recently organised a pro am training camp in Lanzarote, where he resides.

This saw many of his teammates plus a few other international sailors stepping up their prepration for the start of the 2018 PWA Slalom World Tour, which begins in May in Japan.

Thanks to pwaworldtour.com

G New

16 March 2018 13:48 GMT