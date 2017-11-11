Young Kiteboarders qualify for Youth Olympic Games

Click image for a larger image

The climactic final day of the competition saw the contests spark to life, particularly in the European boys’ division in breezes that hovered around 17 kts, but eventually spiked to 34 kts, posing all kinds of challenges for the athletes.

They constantly switched kite sizes, using everything from 8m to 15m.

Italy’s Sofia Tomasoni dominated the girls’ European division that she had her slot in the bag even before the last races at the climax of the five-day competition.

Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek in the boy’s European had no such luxury.

The extremely quick 17-year-old thought he had blown his chances and allowed bitter rival, France’s Benoit Gomez, to capture the sole spot available after failing to make last elimination round decider.

But the French teenager had picked up penalties in earlier races in the high-octane Twin-Tip:Racing (TT:R) Slalom format that cost him dearly, allowing Vodisek to seal the overall victory by less than one point.





In the boys’ African division 15-year-old Jonas Ouahmid was the deservedly-popular local winner, winning race after race on home turf in the hotly-contested group to secure Morocco a place at the Youth Games.

The girls’ African division saw Rut Gouws (RSA) steal a march on her rivals to take the Olympics slot, seeing off a strong challenge from her countrywoman, Johane Botha, who initially pushed her all the way only to see her challenge fade.

Top three boys European division

1. Toni Vodisek (SLO) 9pts

2. Benoit Gomez (FRA) 9.9pts

3. Maxime Chabloz (SUI) 15pts

GBR:

19. Ben Daffin

22. Eddie Hooper

29. Tom Bridge



Top three girls European division

1. Sofia Tomasoni (ITA) 6pts

2. Alina Kornelli (GER) 12pts

3. Nina Font Castells (ESP) 12pts

GBR:

17. Rachael Hooper



Top three boys African division

1. Jonas Ouahmid (MAR) 12pts

2. Pieter Botha (RSA) 15pts

3. Terje Magnus Groenewoud (RSA) 24pts



Top three girls African division

1. Rut Gouws (RSA) 8pts

2. Johane Botha (RSA) 15pts

3. Assia Roussafi (MAR) 22pts

