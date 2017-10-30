Round Hayling Race gets in Festival mood

Click image for a larger image

The aim is to give the classic Round Hayling board race a much greater reach and provide activities for all ages to enjoy over a full weekend.

Over recent years the board race has grown to include SUPs and sea rowers and a number of the canoe classes.

This year the event will appeal to both experienced competitors, who relish the challenge of this iconic long-distance race, and at the same time provide activities for a wider range of board sports from Hayling's sandy beaches.

On the Saturday there will be the full Round Hayling Island Race, with new for 2018 the Relay Race Option where three-person teams can do one leg each.

After the Party at the HISC clubhouse Saturday night, Sunday will be a more relaxing day with fun-based activities for everyone on their windsurfers, SUPs and canoes in the sheltered waters of Chichestr Harbour and the HISC lagoon.

The weekend will finish off with a ‘Water Person Challenge’ - a three stage race to include swimming, SUP and windsurfing!

Entries can be either by individuals or teams of three - with one person completing each leg!.

Save the date in your diary for 22 and 23 September 2018, and see more details on the Hayling Island SC website.

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 February 2018 10:18 GMT