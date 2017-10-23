British CR:X Kite Racing circuit launched

Click image for a larger image

Five events, based in the South of England, will allow as many people as possible to have a go at CR:X racing and bring the sport to the public at fantastic venues.

By the end of the Series a new British Kite Racing Champion will be crowned, with the winner being the best rider across all three racing disciplines at all five locations.

With up to 30 competitors at each event including a youth division, the racing is expected to be tight and highly competitive.

Racers do not have to purchase the equipment before the racing, as all equipment will be provided.

British CR:X Class dates for the 2018 Series are:

14-15 April - Hill Head, Hampshire (Sea Farers SC)

12-13 May - Poole, Dorset (Poole Kitesurf Club)

16-17 June - Southend on Sea, Essex (Essex Kitesurf Club)

29-30 September - Hayling Island, Hampshire (CBK Hayling Island)

20-21 October - Daymer Bay, Cornwall (Waterski Centre and Rock SC)

CR:X is a One-Design Kite Racing Class and unique as the board converts from a traditional Twin Tip into a Hydrofoil.

It has been developed by Neil Pryde producers of the Olympic RS:X Windsurf Board.

The CR:X allows anyone to go from their first steps in kite boarding to Twin Tip Racing and KiteCross, all the way though to high performance Hydrofoil racing with just one set of equipment.

Working closely with the British Kitesports Association (BKSA) and Royal Yachting Association (RYA), the races are run to the World Sailing Rule Book, meaning all races are officially recognised.

The goal of CR:X is to foster a new generation of Kite Racers who will go on to represent the UK on the international stage in the future.

A CR:X starter pack, complete with 1 x Kite only (13m or 10m or 7m), Control System complete, Leash, TT board145, TT fins, Foil kit, Travel bag and Pump is available in the UK from £2,959.00

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 January 2018 10:51 GMT