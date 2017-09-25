Parlier and Moroz are Formula Kite World Champions





Despite tense battles throughout the Medal Series Friday, Parlier sheer pace guaranteed him the title even before the last race began.

A well-earned victory to add to the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil Class world title that he secured in Italy last month.

Dominance was felt in the women’s division as well, with 16-year-old Daniela Moroz, from the USA, notching up back-to-back world titles and winning the IKA Formula Kite World Championship crown before even taking to the water today.

But kite racing is about more than pure speed. Consistency is key, as one of the early leaders, Britain’s Olly Bridge, discovered to his cost in the drama that unfolded on the final day in Oman.

Going into the last day in second place overall, Bridge had a slender lead over France’s Axel Mazella. But a disastrous second race where he finished eighth in the 10-strong Medal Series fleet, left him in a tough spot hoping the Frenchman might slip up.

Mazella responded to the pressure in the fading 6 to 7 knots of breeze and took the win in the day’s final race, just ahead of Parlier and Bridge, to clinch the second podium position.

Similarly thrilled was former Formula Kite World Champion, Russia’s Elena Kalinina, who secured second place on the podium when she snatched a second in the final race, while Fancelli could only manage a fourth.

Formula Kite World Championship, Men

1. Nico Parlier (FRA)

2. Axel Mazella (FRA)

3. Olly Bridge (GBR)

Other GBR - 12. Guy Bridge

Formula Kite World Championship, Women

1. Daniela Moroz (USA)

2. Elena Kalinina (RUS)

3. Alexia Fancelli (FRA)

GBR - 4. Steph Bridge

Formula Kite World Championship U-18

1. Toni Vodisek (SLO)

2. Martin Dolenc (CRO)

3. Mani Bisschops (AUS)

Formula Kite World Championship U-21 men

1. Axel Mazella (FRA)

2. Olly Bridge (GBR)

3. Titouan Galea (FRA)

Formula Kite World Championship U-21 women

1. Daniela Moroz (USA)

2. Elena Kalinina (RUS)

3. Anaïs Mai Desjardins FRA)

Full results can be found at: www.formulakite.com

