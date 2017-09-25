Boards
 

Parlier and Moroz are Formula Kite World Champions

France’s Nico Parlier and Daniela Moroz from the USA crowned Formula Kite World Champions in Oman.


Despite tense battles throughout the Medal Series Friday, Parlier sheer pace guaranteed him the title even before the last race began.

A well-earned victory to add to the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil Class world title that he secured in Italy last month.

Dominance was felt in the women’s division as well, with 16-year-old Daniela Moroz, from the USA, notching up back-to-back world titles and winning the IKA Formula Kite World Championship crown before even taking to the water today.

But kite racing is about more than pure speed. Consistency is key, as one of the early leaders, Britain’s Olly Bridge, discovered to his cost in the drama that unfolded on the final day in Oman.

Going into the last day in second place overall, Bridge had a slender lead over France’s Axel Mazella. But a disastrous second race where he finished eighth in the 10-strong Medal Series fleet, left him in a tough spot hoping the Frenchman might slip up.

Mazella responded to the pressure in the fading 6 to 7 knots of breeze and took the win in the day’s final race, just ahead of Parlier and Bridge, to clinch the second podium position.

Similarly thrilled was former Formula Kite World Champion, Russia’s Elena Kalinina, who secured second place on the podium when she snatched a second in the final race, while Fancelli could only manage a fourth.

Formula Kite World Championship, Men

1. Nico Parlier (FRA)
2. Axel Mazella (FRA)
3. Olly Bridge (GBR)
Other GBR - 12. Guy Bridge

Formula Kite World Championship, Women
1. Daniela Moroz (USA)
2. Elena Kalinina (RUS)
3. Alexia Fancelli (FRA)
GBR - 4. Steph Bridge

Formula Kite World Championship U-18

1. Toni Vodisek (SLO)
2. Martin Dolenc (CRO)
3. Mani Bisschops (AUS)

Formula Kite World Championship U-21 men

1. Axel Mazella (FRA)
2. Olly Bridge (GBR)
3. Titouan Galea (FRA)

Formula Kite World Championship U-21 women
1. Daniela Moroz (USA)
2. Elena Kalinina (RUS)
3. Anaïs Mai Desjardins FRA)

Full results can be found at: www.formulakite.com

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
24 November 2017 16:54 GMT

Related articles

Parlier and Moroz are Formula Kite World Champions 24 November 2017 16:54
Formula Kite Worlds - Final series completed 23 November 2017 16:16
Formula Kite Worlds - Nico Parlier dominates day 3 22 November 2017 15:17
Formula Kite Worlds - Rich get Richer 21 November 2017 20:35
Formula Kite Worlds - Olly and Guy Bridge top leaderboard 20 November 2017 21:09
Formula Kite World Championship opens in Oman 20 November 2017 9:00
New Kiteboard World Record - 57.97 knots 16 November 2017 11:17
How to sail the Luderitz Speed Channel 11 November 2017 11:07
Techno Windsurfer Worlds - All 4 titles for Israel 30 October 2017 9:41
Exe Hammer SUP Challenge - A paddle and a pint! 23 October 2017 17:27
Mazella Scoops Back-to-Back GoldCup Victories In China 2 October 2017 7:59
Round Hayling Windsurf Race 25 September 2017 16:38


Latest






















UK Hosted