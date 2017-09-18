Formula Kite Worlds - Final series completed

Nico Parlier - Click image for a larger image

France’s Nico Parlier barely put a foot wrong on the penultimate day, extending his lead and giving himself a healthy advantage.

It didn’t all go his way, however, Britain’s Olly Bridge managed to get the better of the Frenchman in one race, notching up his first win and taking second place on the leaderboard.

This victory came right after he had failed to complete the previous race and had to be rescued after breaking two lines and seeing his kite tumble into the water.

France’s Axel Mazella secured third place on the leaderboard after a day of neck-and-neck competition with rivals Parlier and Bridge that saw ultra-fast (just over) seven-minute laps of the course.

The biggest winner on day four was Riley Gibbs, from the USA, who put in a stellar performance and notched up a clutch of high-placed finishes.

He was awarded a scoring redress for the five races he was forced to miss on Wednesday after a collision in a port-starboard incident with the reigning Champion, Maxime Nocher, from Monaco.

The award propelled him to fourth on the leaderboard and secured his place in the Medal Series.

Guy Bridge will miss the medal racing, he finished 11th.

In the women’s fleet, another battle has been unfolding out on the water between France’s Alexia Fancelli and Russia’s Elena Kalinina.

Both are trailing in the wake of the reigning Formula Kite World Champion, Daniela Moroz, from the USA, who posted six wins out of six Thursday.

Fancelli was pleased to have bagged a second and a trio of third place finishes put her in second place on the leaderboard over former Formula Kite World Champion, Kalinina.

Top five men after 12 finals series races (two discards)

1. Nico Parlier (FRA) 14pts

2. Olly Bridge (GBR) 27pts

3. Axel Mazella (FRA) 31pts

4. Riley Gibbs (USA) 56pts

5. Toni Vodisek (SLO) 87pts

Top three women after 23 races (four discards)

1. Daniela Moroz (USA) 19pts

2. Alexia Fancelli (FRA) 43pts

3. Elena Kalinina (RUS) 44pts

4. GBR Steph Bridge

Full results can be found at: www.formulakite.com/results

