Formula Kite Worlds - Nico Parlier dominates day 3

On smooth waters, Parlier was pushed all the way by countryman Axel Mazella – who managed to overhaul his rival in race one – and Britain’s Olly Bridge.

Often with just metres between them, the three had thrillingly-close finishes after high speed sub-eight minute laps of the race track.

As overnight leader, Bridge, who had been competing in a different fleet in the opening qualifying series, knew he would have his work cut out for him with the French duo in the mix. He finished in second place on the leaderboard, splitting the pair.

On the basis of Parlier’s near-peerless day, riding on his biggest 19m kite, he would appear to be in the box seat for the title.

At one time, Parlier struggled in lighter breezes that perhaps favoured lighter rivals, but he now appears to have mastery of all conditions.

In the women’s fleet, the reigning IKA Formula Kite World Champion Daniela Moroz, from the USA, showed she is human after all when she missed out on winning two of today’s five races.

The 16-year-old’s superiority on the leaderboard is so dominant however, that a second and third place, plus a hat-trick of wins, was enough to cement her top spot.

The epic day at the Championships was marked by fractious drama on the water when reigning IKA Formula Kite World Champion Maxime Nocher, from Monaco, collided with a number of other riders while on port tack.

The incident, the subject of a number of protest hearings in the jury room, forced the USA’s Riley Gibbs and France’s Theo Lhostis, to withdraw from racing for the rest of the day.

Nocher also changed out of his wetsuit and pulled out of the fray for the remainder of the day.

Day five of the competition, dedicated to a medal series, will pit the top 10 men against one another for the crown and the spoils.

Top five men after six finals series races (one discard)

1. Nico Parlier (FRA) 9pts

2. Olly Bridge (GBR) 15pts

3. Axel Mazella (FRA) 17pts

4. Julien Kerneur (FRA) 47pts

5. Johnny Heineken (USA) 54pts

Other GBR - 9. Guy Bridge

Top three women after 17 races (three discards)

1. Daniela Moroz (USA) 15pts

2. Alexia Fancelli (FRA) 29pts

3. Elena Kalinina (RUS) 33pts

4. Steph Bridge (GBR)

Full results can be found at: www.formulakite.com/results

G New

22 November 2017 15:17 GMT