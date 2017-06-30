Boards
 

Formula Kite Worlds - Olly and Guy Bridge top leaderboard

Britain's Olly Bridge put on a near flawless display on day one of the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman taking six wins.

Click image for a larger image

Younger sibling Guy Bridge, competing in a different flight of the qualifying series, took four firsts and a second.

Their stunning results giving them the top two spots on the race leaderboard.

Meanwhile French duo of Nico Parlier and Axel Mazella, racing in a third flighttook third and fourth place, with Parlier, the reigning IKA KiteFoil Class World Champion, taking four wins to Mazella’s two.

For the women, competing in their own fleet, reigning IKA Formula Kite World Champion, Daniela Moroz (USA), was as usual in a league of her own with five firsts that put her at the top of the women’s leaderboard.

Day one delivered classic kite foil racing conditions, with most riders opting for their larger 19m or 21m kites for the 7-8kts breezes, eventually dropping down to 15m kites as the breeze built.

Top five men after six races (one discard)

1. Olly Bridge (GBR) 5pts
2. Guy Bridge (GBR) 6pts
3. Nico Parlier (FRA) 6pts
4. Axel Mazella (FRA) 8pts
5. Theo Lhostis (FRA) 13pts

Top three women after six races (one discard)

1. Daniela Moroz (USA) 5pts
2. Elena Kalinina (RUS) 11pts
3. Alexia Fancelli (FRA) 12pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
20 November 2017 21:09 GMT

Related articles

Formula Kite Worlds - Olly and Guy Bridge top leaderboard 20 November 2017 21:09
Formula Kite World Championship opens in Oman 20 November 2017 9:00
New Kiteboard World Record - 57.97 knots 16 November 2017 11:17
How to sail the Luderitz Speed Channel 11 November 2017 11:07
Techno Windsurfer Worlds - All 4 titles for Israel 30 October 2017 9:41
Exe Hammer SUP Challenge - A paddle and a pint! 23 October 2017 17:27
Mazella Scoops Back-to-Back GoldCup Victories In China 2 October 2017 7:59
Round Hayling Windsurf Race 25 September 2017 16:38
Round Hayling Island Windsurf Race this weekend 18 September 2017 17:23
Wilson and Brown to represent GBR at Youth Worlds 17 July 2017 15:25
RS:X Youth Worlds - Podium finish for GBR 2 July 2017 7:18
RSX Youth Worlds - Emma Wilson leads the women 30 June 2017 16:17


Latest






















UK Hosted