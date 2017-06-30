Formula Kite Worlds - Olly and Guy Bridge top leaderboard

Click image for a larger image

Younger sibling Guy Bridge, competing in a different flight of the qualifying series, took four firsts and a second.

Their stunning results giving them the top two spots on the race leaderboard.

Meanwhile French duo of Nico Parlier and Axel Mazella, racing in a third flighttook third and fourth place, with Parlier, the reigning IKA KiteFoil Class World Champion, taking four wins to Mazella’s two.

For the women, competing in their own fleet, reigning IKA Formula Kite World Champion, Daniela Moroz (USA), was as usual in a league of her own with five firsts that put her at the top of the women’s leaderboard.

Day one delivered classic kite foil racing conditions, with most riders opting for their larger 19m or 21m kites for the 7-8kts breezes, eventually dropping down to 15m kites as the breeze built.

Top five men after six races (one discard)

1. Olly Bridge (GBR) 5pts

2. Guy Bridge (GBR) 6pts

3. Nico Parlier (FRA) 6pts

4. Axel Mazella (FRA) 8pts

5. Theo Lhostis (FRA) 13pts

Top three women after six races (one discard)

1. Daniela Moroz (USA) 5pts

2. Elena Kalinina (RUS) 11pts

3. Alexia Fancelli (FRA) 12pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 November 2017 21:09 GMT