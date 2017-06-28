How to sail the Luderitz Speed Channel

British Record Holder and member of the 50 knot club Farrel O'shea takes us for a walk down the Luderitz Speed Channel . . . pointing out all the key areas and Danger zones!!
The Wind-Surf and Kite-Surf specialists are still on stand-by at the Luderitz Speed Challenge channel waiting for sufficient wind.
The hope is for next Monday 13 November, according to the weather forecasts.
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
11 November 2017 11:07 GMT