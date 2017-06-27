Techno Windsurfer Worlds - All 4 titles for Israel

Click image for a larger image

After day three and four of the championships were disrupted due to lack of wind, the last two days of racing provided excitement and conditions for those who had expertise in strong wind sailing.

Ella Benbenisti ISR won the Junior-Girls (U15) finishing 13 points ahead of Mak Cheuk-Wing HKG. Bronze went to Yana Reznikova RUS.

Daniel Basik ISR won the Junior Boys (U15) ahead of Jules Chantrel FRA. In third place was Gaspard Carfantan FRA.

In the Youth Boys (U17) Israel took all three podium places with Roi Hillel winning ahead of Amit Gan and Eyal Zror.

In the Youth Girls (U17) Linoy Geva ISR was the winner with Maya Ashkenasi ISR 2nd. Enora Tann FRA took the Bronze.

The whole event began in light wind of five to six knots, but then conditions progressed and got windier across the final two days – while the race committee managed to run three races on Friday and Saturday making it in total 11 for Youth Boys and 10 for all the other fleets.

Best British competitors were:

Boris Shaw 6th Junior Boy, Millie Searle 18th Junior Girl, Emily-Jane Eldred 20th and 21st Jennie Roberts in Youth Girls, and Finn Hawkins 20th in Youth Boys.

30 October 2017 9:41 GMT