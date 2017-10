Now in its 5th year the Exe Hammer run by Edge Watersports in Exmouth UK, has always been a race for all abilities.

But what more could you ask for . . . a good race down a river and a pint at the end!

Video Producer: Edge Watersports

G New

23 October 2017 17:27 GMT