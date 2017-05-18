Mazella Scoops Back-to-Back GoldCup Victories In China

If Mazella, invariably on his Team Enata 21m kite and foil, proved almost unbeatable, the honour of upsetting the established order went to Theo de Ramecourt (FRA) who managed to take a coveted race win.

De Ramecourt, riding his 21m Flysurfer Sonic Race kite and Mike’s Lab foil, several times on day two of the regatta thought he had Mazella well in his sights.

De Ramecourt was leading or challenging at the first top mark, only to see his quest evaporate when he suffered one misfortune or another.

Ultimately, de Ramecourt took the third podium spot, just behind countryman Theo Lhostis, giving France a clean sweep of the top four when Julien Kerneur is added to the mix.

Almost as remarkable is that aside from de Ramecourt, the others in the quartet were riding identical Team Enata kites and foils.

The women’s division, racing among the men, was won by Russia’s Elena Kalinina who bested her nearest rival Alexia Fancelli (FRA), another Team Enata rider.

Kalinina revelled riding against the quicker men, all the while improving her pace.

The fleet is now heading to Italy for the KiteFoil World Series Final to crown the KiteFoil Class World Champion at Poetto Beach, Cagliari.

OVERALL STANDINGS AFTER 15 RACES (3 DISCARDS)

1. Axel Mazella (FRA) - 12 pts

2. Theo Lhostis (FRA) - 37 pts

3. Theo De Ramecourt (FRA) - 44 pts

4. Julien Kerneur (FRA) -37 pts

5 .Florian Gruber (GER) - 60 pts

TOP RANKED WOMEN AFTER 15 RACES (3 DISCARDS)

1. Elena Kalinina - 128 pts

2. Alexia Fancelli (FRA) - 154 pts

3. Kirstyn O'Brien - 176 pts

