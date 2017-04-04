Winner of the 2017 Round Hayling Windsurf Race was Lewis Barnes, second Paul Leone, and third was Robert Kent. In fourth place and first lady was Alysia Gibson.
Round Hayling Windsurf Race - Gold fleet (full rounding) final leaders (40 entries)
1st Gold 46 Lewis Barnes MALE
2nd Gold 141 Paul Leone MALE
3rd Gold 132 Robert Kent MALE
4th Gold 157 Alysia Gibson FEMALE
5th Gold 73 Nicholas Kidd MALE
6th Gold 159 Jonathan Davis MALE
7th Gold 125 Annette Kent FEMALE
8th Gold 127 Emily Kent FEMALE
9th Gold 129 Rebecca Kent FEMALE
10th Gold 72 Richard Hulmwood MALE
Round Hayling Windsurf Race - Silver fleet (part rounding) final leaders (9 entries)
1 Silver 14 Antony Thomson MALE
2 Silver 57 Wayne Noble MALE
3 Silver 153 Henry Cartwright MALE
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
23 September 2017 18:14 GMT