Round Hayling Island Windsurf Race this weekend

The Round Hayling Island Windsurf Race will take place on Saturday 23 September at Hayling Island SC.

The annual Round Hayling Island Windsurf Race, first staged in 1980, is a 14 mile circumnavigation that can take anything from 60 minutes to 6 hours, depending on weather conditions.

In recent years the event has seen the inclusion of Open Canoes (OC1) and Stand Up Paddle Boards (SUP).

Competitors have the choice of three different course lengths from 4.5 miles that keep you in the harbours, up to the full 14 mile circumnavigation.

There will be live music from band "Brando" and party following on into the evening at HISC.

Entry is available on-line or at Hayling Island SC on race day.

Gerald New - Sailweb
18 September 2017 10:21 GMT

