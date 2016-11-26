Boards
 

RS:X Youth Worlds - Podium finish for GBR

The final day of the RS:X Youth Worlds on Lake Garda produced a Silver and two Bronze for British competitors.

Emma Wilson (GBR) - Click image for a larger image

After the Knock-out quarter and semi-final stages Saturday, the men and women's winner-takes-all Medal finals each comprised of four competitors.

In the women's final Maya Morris (ISR) maintained her strong perfomance from the series races to take the gold, with Emma Wilson (GBR) the silver and Kazami Matsuura (JPN) the bronze.

In the men's final Tom Reuveny (ISR) overcame his Dutch rival Sil Hoekstra to take gold, with Luca Di Tomassi (ITA) the silver and Britain's Andy Brown battling to the final to take the bronze.

Andy Brown (GBR) - Click image for a larger image

In the women's U17 standings, Naama Gazit (ISR) took gold, Faustine Manhes (FRA) silver and Mollie Densley Robins (GBR) the bronze.

In the men's U17 standings, Nicolo Renna (ITA) took gold, Leonidas Tsortanidis (GRE) silver and Fabien Pianazza (FRA) the bronze.

All results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
2 July 2017 7:18 GMT

Related articles

RS:X Youth Worlds - Podium finish for GBR 2 July 2017 7:18
RSX Youth Worlds - Emma Wilson leads the women 30 June 2017 16:17
RSX Youth Worlds - Racing on Day 3 29 June 2017 17:14
RSX Youth Worlds - Racing on Day 2 28 June 2017 16:25
RSX Youth Worlds - Where are Ora, Peler and Balin ? 28 June 2017 8:26
RSX Youth World Championship - Practice Race 27 June 2017 9:14
Nocher seals victory in first GoldCup Series event 22 May 2017 6:17
Oman to host Formula Kite World Championships 18 May 2017 6:06
Hydrofoil racing season opens in La Ventana 4 April 2017 19:23
TwinTip:Racing set for 2018 Youth Olympic Games 20 March 2017 17:53
World Sailing, IKA and GKA sign peace agreement 13 February 2017 22:19
Close, but no medals for GBR at RS:X Youth Worlds 26 November 2016 17:45


Latest






















UK Hosted