RS:X Youth Worlds - Podium finish for GBR

After the Knock-out quarter and semi-final stages Saturday, the men and women's winner-takes-all Medal finals each comprised of four competitors.

In the women's final Maya Morris (ISR) maintained her strong perfomance from the series races to take the gold, with Emma Wilson (GBR) the silver and Kazami Matsuura (JPN) the bronze.

In the men's final Tom Reuveny (ISR) overcame his Dutch rival Sil Hoekstra to take gold, with Luca Di Tomassi (ITA) the silver and Britain's Andy Brown battling to the final to take the bronze.

In the women's U17 standings, Naama Gazit (ISR) took gold, Faustine Manhes (FRA) silver and Mollie Densley Robins (GBR) the bronze.

In the men's U17 standings, Nicolo Renna (ITA) took gold, Leonidas Tsortanidis (GRE) silver and Fabien Pianazza (FRA) the bronze.

2 July 2017 7:18 GMT