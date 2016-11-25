RSX Youth Worlds - Emma Wilson leads the women

Emma Wilson of Britain leads the women and Sil Hoekstra of Holland the men at the RS:X Youth Worlds.
Emma Wilson (1,1,4) leads the women into the final day, tied on point with Katy Spychakov (3,8,1) of Israel, with Maya Morris five point back in third.
Erin Watson (6,7,6) of Britain is fifth and Islay Watson (13,13,7) is tenth.
In the men's event, Hoekstra (1,3,1) leads by five points from Tom Reuveny (4,2,6) of Israel with Luuc-Adrianus van Opzeeland (2,1,10) of Holland third.
Britain's Andy Brown (3,11,12) is sixth.
Saturday sees the final fleet races and then the quarter, semi and final races.
RS:X Youth Worlds - Women (40 entries)
1st GBR-7 Emma Wilson 2 2 2 1 1 1 -4 13 9 pts
2nd ISR-32 Katy Spychakov 1 1 1 2 3 -8 1 17 9 pts
3rd ISR-7 Maya Morris 3 3 3 3 2 2 -5 21 16 pts
4th FRA-998 Olivia Rosique 10 -12 9 6 4 6 3 50 38 pts
5th GBR-526 Erin Watson 6 11 -16 15 6 7 6 67 51 pts
6th JPN-1113 Rina Niijima 5 5 8 9 20 -21 9 77 56 pts
7th ITA-1 Giorgia Speciale -17 7 7 13 8 5 17 74 57 pts
8th GRE-366 Aikaterini Divari -21 18 4 10 10 3 12 78 57 pts
9th JPN-32 Kazami Matsuura 7 8 -28 7 9 12 14 85 57 pts
10th GBR-529 Islay Watson -28 13 12 4 13 13 7 90 62 pts
RS:X Youth Worlds - Men (97 entries)
1st Gold NED-25 Sil Hoekstra -4 2 2 1 1 3 1 14 10 pts
2nd Gold ISR-60 Tom Reuveny 4 1 2 2 4 2 -6 21 15 pts
3rd Gold NED-55 Luuc-Adrianus van Opzeeland -30 2 1 1 2 1 10 47 17 pts
4th Gold ITA-127 Daniele Gallo -10 1 1 3 5 4 8 32 22 pts
5th Gold ITA-24 Luca Di Tomassi 9 3 3 4 -26 5 3 53 27 pts
6th Gold GBR-360 Andy Brown 8 4 4 3 3 11 -12 45 33 pts
7th Gold CHN-1 Zhaoguan Dong 2 (DSQ) 7 2 11 8 4 84 34 pts
8th Gold USA-8 Geronimo Nores -27 5 3 4 6 16 2 63 36 pts
9th Gold ISR-253 Yoav Cohen 7 5 9 12 -19 10 7 69 50 pts
10th Gold ITA-150 Nicolo Renna -20 3 8 5 14 6 14 70 50 pts
