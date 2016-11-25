RSX Youth Worlds - Emma Wilson leads the women

Click image for a larger image

Emma Wilson (1,1,4) leads the women into the final day, tied on point with Katy Spychakov (3,8,1) of Israel, with Maya Morris five point back in third.

Erin Watson (6,7,6) of Britain is fifth and Islay Watson (13,13,7) is tenth.

In the men's event, Hoekstra (1,3,1) leads by five points from Tom Reuveny (4,2,6) of Israel with Luuc-Adrianus van Opzeeland (2,1,10) of Holland third.

Britain's Andy Brown (3,11,12) is sixth.

Saturday sees the final fleet races and then the quarter, semi and final races.

RS:X Youth Worlds - Women (40 entries)

1st GBR-7 Emma Wilson 2 2 2 1 1 1 -4 13 9 pts

2nd ISR-32 Katy Spychakov 1 1 1 2 3 -8 1 17 9 pts

3rd ISR-7 Maya Morris 3 3 3 3 2 2 -5 21 16 pts

4th FRA-998 Olivia Rosique 10 -12 9 6 4 6 3 50 38 pts

5th GBR-526 Erin Watson 6 11 -16 15 6 7 6 67 51 pts

6th JPN-1113 Rina Niijima 5 5 8 9 20 -21 9 77 56 pts

7th ITA-1 Giorgia Speciale -17 7 7 13 8 5 17 74 57 pts

8th GRE-366 Aikaterini Divari -21 18 4 10 10 3 12 78 57 pts

9th JPN-32 Kazami Matsuura 7 8 -28 7 9 12 14 85 57 pts

10th GBR-529 Islay Watson -28 13 12 4 13 13 7 90 62 pts

RS:X Youth Worlds - Men (97 entries)

1st Gold NED-25 Sil Hoekstra -4 2 2 1 1 3 1 14 10 pts

2nd Gold ISR-60 Tom Reuveny 4 1 2 2 4 2 -6 21 15 pts

3rd Gold NED-55 Luuc-Adrianus van Opzeeland -30 2 1 1 2 1 10 47 17 pts

4th Gold ITA-127 Daniele Gallo -10 1 1 3 5 4 8 32 22 pts

5th Gold ITA-24 Luca Di Tomassi 9 3 3 4 -26 5 3 53 27 pts

6th Gold GBR-360 Andy Brown 8 4 4 3 3 11 -12 45 33 pts

7th Gold CHN-1 Zhaoguan Dong 2 (DSQ) 7 2 11 8 4 84 34 pts

8th Gold USA-8 Geronimo Nores -27 5 3 4 6 16 2 63 36 pts

9th Gold ISR-253 Yoav Cohen 7 5 9 12 -19 10 7 69 50 pts

10th Gold ITA-150 Nicolo Renna -20 3 8 5 14 6 14 70 50 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

30 June 2017 16:17 GMT