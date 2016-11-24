RSX Youth Worlds - Racing on Day 3

Click image for a larger image

Best placed GBR competitors are:

Emma Wilson keeps her 2nd place and Islay Watson moves up to 9th while Erin Watson is now in 11th in the women.

Mollie Densley Robins is 18th overall and 2nd in the U17 event.

Andy Brown jumps up to 6th in the men's event.

RS:X Youth Worlds - Women (40 entries)

1st ISR-32 Katy Spychakov 1 1 1 -2 5 3 pts

2nd GBR-7 Emma Wilson -2 2 2 1 7 5 pts

3rd ISR-7 Maya Morris -3 3 3 3 12 9 pts

4th JPN-1113 Rina Niijima 5 5 8 -9 27 18 pts

5th CHN-2 Xiaoshan Chen 4 4 10 -21 39 18 pts

6th JPN-32 Kazami Matsuura 7 8 -28 7 50 22 pts

7th FRA-998 Olivia Rosique 10 -12 9 6 37 25 pts

8th ITA-1 Giorgia Speciale -17 7 7 13 44 27 pts

9th GBR-529 Islay Watson -28 13 12 4 57 29 pts

10th ITA-75 Alessandra Papitto -34 6 20 5 65 31 pts

11th GBR-526 Erin Watson 6 11 -16 15 48 32 pts

RS:X Youth Worlds - Men (97 entries)

1st NED-55 Luuc-Adrianus van Opzeeland -30 2 1 1 34 4 pts

2nd NED-25 Sil Hoekstra -4 2 2 1 9 5 pts

3rd ISR-60 Tom Reuveny -4 1 2 2 9 5 pts

4th ITA-127 Daniele Gallo -10 1 1 3 15 5 pts

5th ITA-24 Luca Di Tomassi -9 3 3 4 19 10 pts

6th GBR-360 Andy Brown -8 4 4 3 19 11 pts

7th CHN-1 Zhaoguan Dong 2 (DSQ [50.0]) 7 2 61 11 pts

8th USA-8 Geronimo Nores -27 5 3 4 39 12 pts

9th FRA-312 Fabien Pianazza 3 6 6 -22 37 15 pts

10th ITA-150 Nicolo Renna -20 3 8 5 36 16 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 June 2017 17:14 GMT