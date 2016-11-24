RSX Youth Worlds - Racing on Day 3

With four races now completed at the RS:X Youth Worlds, Katy Spychakov (ISR) leads the women and Luuc-Adrianus van Opzeeland (NED) the men.
Best placed GBR competitors are:
Emma Wilson keeps her 2nd place and Islay Watson moves up to 9th while Erin Watson is now in 11th in the women.
Mollie Densley Robins is 18th overall and 2nd in the U17 event.
Andy Brown jumps up to 6th in the men's event.
RS:X Youth Worlds - Women (40 entries)
1st ISR-32 Katy Spychakov 1 1 1 -2 5 3 pts
2nd GBR-7 Emma Wilson -2 2 2 1 7 5 pts
3rd ISR-7 Maya Morris -3 3 3 3 12 9 pts
4th JPN-1113 Rina Niijima 5 5 8 -9 27 18 pts
5th CHN-2 Xiaoshan Chen 4 4 10 -21 39 18 pts
6th JPN-32 Kazami Matsuura 7 8 -28 7 50 22 pts
7th FRA-998 Olivia Rosique 10 -12 9 6 37 25 pts
8th ITA-1 Giorgia Speciale -17 7 7 13 44 27 pts
9th GBR-529 Islay Watson -28 13 12 4 57 29 pts
10th ITA-75 Alessandra Papitto -34 6 20 5 65 31 pts
11th GBR-526 Erin Watson 6 11 -16 15 48 32 pts
RS:X Youth Worlds - Men (97 entries)
1st NED-55 Luuc-Adrianus van Opzeeland -30 2 1 1 34 4 pts
2nd NED-25 Sil Hoekstra -4 2 2 1 9 5 pts
3rd ISR-60 Tom Reuveny -4 1 2 2 9 5 pts
4th ITA-127 Daniele Gallo -10 1 1 3 15 5 pts
5th ITA-24 Luca Di Tomassi -9 3 3 4 19 10 pts
6th GBR-360 Andy Brown -8 4 4 3 19 11 pts
7th CHN-1 Zhaoguan Dong 2 (DSQ [50.0]) 7 2 61 11 pts
8th USA-8 Geronimo Nores -27 5 3 4 39 12 pts
9th FRA-312 Fabien Pianazza 3 6 6 -22 37 15 pts
10th ITA-150 Nicolo Renna -20 3 8 5 36 16 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
29 June 2017 17:14 GMT