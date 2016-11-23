RSX Youth Worlds - Racing on Day 2

And even more wind - Click image for a larger image

Best placed GBR competitors were:

Emma Wilson 2nd and Erin Watson 6th in the women. And Andy Brown 15th in the men's event.

RS:X Youth Worlds - Women (40 entries)

1st ISR-32 Katy Spychakov 1 pts

2nd GBR-7 Emma Wilson 2 pts

3rd ISR-7 Maya Morris 3 pts

4th CHN-2 Xiaoshan Chen 4 pts

5th JPN-1113 Rina Niijima 5 pts

6th GBR-526 Erin Watson 6 pts

7th JPN-32 Kazami Matsuura 7 pts

8th ITA-130 Rosanna Stancampiano 8 pts

9th ISR-49 Noa Atias 9 pts

10th FRA-998 Olivia Rosique 10 pts

RS:X Youth Worlds - Men (97 entries)

1st ISR-19 Daniel Cohen 1 pts

1st FRA-160 Titouan Pillot 1 pts

3rd FRA-152 Tom Arnoux 2 pts

3rd CHN-1 Zhaoguan Dong 2 pts

5th FRA-312 Fabien Pianazza 3 pts

5th FRA-38 Tom Garandeau 3 pts

7th ISR-60 Tom Reuveny 4 pts

7th NED-25 Sil Hoekstra 4 pts

9th ISR-25 Bar Navri 5 pts

9th GRE-7 Alexandros Kalpogiannakis 5 pts

11th ESP-295 Javier Rodriguez Ramos 6 pts

11th NOR-43 Jakob Ruud 6 pts

13th ISR-253 Yoav Cohen 7 pts

13th FRA-380 Hugo Billon 7 pts

15th FRA-9 Mathurin Jolivet 8 pts

15th GBR-360 Andy Brown 8 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 June 2017 16:25 GMT