RSX Youth Worlds - Where are Ora, Peler and Balin ?

The weather teased and toyed with the sailors and race officials, building to a tempting 8-9 knots which pushed the fleet out in anticipation.

However, as promptly as it had built, it died away leaving coaches to tow in their sailors and the race committee scratching their heads.

Thankfully, one part of the weather did play ball for the afternoon as the sun made an appearance which made the waiting around much more bearable.

For the race organisers, plan B has to come out with the racing moved to 08:00 hrs for Wednesday morning in hope of better wind then.

The forecast still looks unpredictable and plan B certainly has its risks but there aren’t that many options left.

G New

28 June 2017 8:26 GMT