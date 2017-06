RSX Youth World Championship - Practice Race

Over 200 young athletes from 30 different countries are competing on the waters of Torbole, on the Lake Garda Lake, for the Windsurfing Youth RS:X World Championship from 24 June to 1 of July.

Racing starts on Tuesday 27 June.

British Entries:

BEN MCCANN

ISAAC LINES

ANDY BROWN

BEN TWEEDLE

JAKE WOLGRAM

JONATHAN ASHWORTH

AARON HOBB

EMMA WILSON

ALYSIA GIBSON

KATE HATCHER

MAYA WYLIE

ERIN WATSON

ISLAY WATSON

MOLLIE DENSLEY ROBINS

JOSEPHINE SPENCER

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 June 2017 9:14 GMT