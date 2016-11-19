Nocher seals victory in first GoldCup Series event

Click image for a larger image

Nocher finished with a perfect final day, racking up four wins from four races in light breezes that threatened to die at any moment.

But even the fickle airs that shifted and barely topped 8kts were a welcome relief after three windless days that made for a stop-start competition, the first international kite competition in Korea, staged off Boryeong’s stunning Daecheon Beach.

Nocher, on his unmarked 19m Enata foil kite and Enata hydrofoil, proved unbeatable in the whole regatta marked by a lack of wind, adding the closing day’s four wins to two he secured on the competition’s opening exchanges.

Riding a Mike’s Lab foil and Ozone R1 prototype kite, Riccardo Leccese of Italy managed a good run of second spots that earned him the podium runners-up slot.

Poland’s Maks Zakowski took the third podium spot, his best placing in an International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil GoldCup.

In the women’s group racing among the men, the novice 16-year-old Anais Mai Desjardins (FRA) caused an upset when she overhauled Alexia Fancelli (FRA) with a good run of results on the final day, with Korea’s Bitna Kim taking the third podium spot.

The IKA KiteFoil GoldCup, hosted and sponsored by the Korea Windsurfing Kitesurfing Federation, is the first of four slated globe-trotting stops for 2017.

The next stop of the 2017 KiteFoil GoldCup will be in China with two events back to back between 8 and 23 of September, for a total prize purse of more than 100.000 USD.

