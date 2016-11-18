Oman to host Formula Kite World Championships

Click image for a larger image

The crystal clear waters off Muscat's Al Hail Beach will provide the dramatic arena for six days of racing as competitors compete on the super-fast foiling kiteboards.

The high-performance Formula Kite class is the newest discipline in kiteboarding using hydrofoils fitted to their boards.

The class is currently campaigning to be recognised as an Olympic sailing discipline at Tokyo 2020 and the world championship in Oman will play a major role in its bid for inclusion.

The rapidly growing sport of kiteboarding has an estimated 1.5 million participants worldwide.

The championship fleet of up to 105 male and female riders is expected to feature some of the biggest names in the sport.

The competitors will included French speedster Nico Parlier, Monaco star Maxime Nocher, British veteran and multiple kiteboarding world champion Steph Bridge, and her son Olly, 19, the current world number one.

The country will also play host to an International Kiteboarding Association speed event at Masirah Island, Oman, from 30 July to 5 August where riders will compete to notch up the greatest speeds over a set distance.

In recent years Oman has been the venue of choice for the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series and the Extreme Sailing Series, as well as the Laser, Laser Radial and RSX World Championships.

18 May 2017 6:06 GMT