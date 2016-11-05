TwinTip:Racing set for 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Kiteboarding will make its Olympic debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina in October 2018.

The slalom/boardercross format requires equipment control and technical skills more than anything else to achieve top speeds and controlled jumps over the floating obstacles.

This puts equipment choice into the background, making this event especially affordable for the emerging and developing nations,letting riders chose series production equipment "off the shelf" from a wide range of manufacturers.

After 5 days the leaders went into the final day with only marginal leads.

The racers were split into different fleets than the previous few days, going from fleets of 8 to fleets of 15 on average.

It made for an interesting turn of racing stats, as suddenly different names from the top contenders were pitted against each other for the first time this week.

In closing, IKA Technical Director Markus Schwendter confirmed that everyone had played their part in consolidating the Youth Olympic race format choice as a good one.

The next two major competitions are in Italy (European Championships) and Korea (World Championships) giving the riders another important testing ground on their way to the Qualifier Events at the beginning of 2018.

The complete format, scoring, qualification criteria for the 2017 World Championships and the 2018 Youth Olympic Qualifier events will be published in the next days on the Class website.

TwinTip:Racing Asian Championships - Overall Standings:

Men (after Qualifying round and 6 eliminations):

1. Narapichit Pudla (THA, Ozone) - 7 pts

2. Atte Kappel (SWE, Flysurfer) - 9 pts

3. Christian Tio / U18 (PHI, North) - 9 pts

Women (after Qualfying round and 10 eliminations):

1. Jingle Chen / U18 (CHN, Ozone) - 8 pts

2. Aya Oshima (JPN, North) - 16 pts

3. Kathrin Borgwardt (GER, Cabrinha) - 23 pts

Boys (after Qualifying round and 10 eliminations)

1. Christian Tio (PHI, North) - 11 pts

2. Sarun Rupchom (THA, Ozone) - 12 pts

3. Sirawit Prangsri (THA, Flysurfer) - 27 pts

Girls (after Qualifying round and 10 eliminations)

1. Jingle Chen (CHN) - 8 pts

2. Ninachan Rodthong (THA) - 16 pts

For full results in all divisions here



