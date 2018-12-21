Dutch are 6th America's Cup challenger

The new syndicate joins the challenger of record Luna Rossa of Italy, and Britain's INEOS Team UK, American Magic and the Stars & Stripes Team USA from the United States, and Altus Challenge from Malta.

The latest challenge now brings the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada line up to seven teams, the most since the 32nd America’s Cup in 2007 in Valencia.

Dutchman Simeon Tienpont – a two-time winner of the America’s Cup with ORACLE Team USA - is believed to be heading-up the challenge. Further details will come once the team is ready to announce publicly.

Emirates Team New Zealand said, “This is really positive news for the Auckland event in 2021.”

