Malta Altus Challenge are fourth entry for AC36

The Malta Altus Challenge becomes the fourth Challenger for the America’s Cup in 2021, together with the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa (ITA), American Magic (USA) and INEOS Team UK (GBR).

The Team Principal of the Malta Altus Challenge is Pasquale Cataldi, an Italian born businessman who is based in Malta, founder and CEO of the multinational real estate and development company, Altus.

British Olympic medallist and Artemis America's Cup skipper, Iain Percy, has been rumoured to be in discussions with the Malta Altus Challenge about leading their team for the AC36 challenge.

Percy was in Nassau to race in the Star Sailors League Final this week, but pulled out just as racing was about to start, and was reported to be in Malta.

The Royal Malta Yacht Club’s Notice of Challenge was the first of the eight late entries to be received by the RNZYS within the late entry deadline - 5.00 pm of the 30 November NZT- and therefore the first to be processed.

It’s the first time, in 167 years history of the trophy, that Malta challenges for the America’s Cup.

The full team and further information regarding the challenge will be announced in Malta in the first quarter of 2019.

