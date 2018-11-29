Prada Cup unveiled in Monaco

Patrizio Bertelli, Chairman of Luna Rossa Challenge and CEO of the Prada Group, unveiled the stunning, silver Prada Cup – the Challenger Selection Series for the 36th America's Cup presented by Prada.

The Prada Cup will commence in January 2021 in Auckland when the Challenger teams race in a round robin format to determine which Challenger will line up against the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, for the 36th America's Cup.

As the entry period draws to a close Friday 30 November, the America's Cup teams are focused on designing and building their AC75's, 75 foot flying monohulls, which will hit the water mid 2019.

The first opportunity for all of the teams to race will be at the first America's Cup World Series event which will take place in Cagliari, Sardinia in October 2019.

The Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, will confirm at 5pm Friday (NZT) the number of entries received and accepted.

Three challengers to Team New Zealand have so far been confirmed: Italy's Luna Rossa, the American New York Ross Club, and INEOS Team UK.

Teams from Holland, Italy, the USA, China and Norway are also thought to have applied.

The Prada Cup – the Challenger Selection Series for the 36th America’s Cup - will take place in Auckland (NZ) in January-February 2021.

The round robin series will determine which team will compete against the Defender, Emirates New Zealand in the America's Cup Match from 6-21 March 2021.

