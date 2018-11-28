Late entries rumoured for 36th America's Cup

The Kiwi journalist Richard Gladwell has highlighted in a recent article, the possibility of a last minute challenge by a Dutch syndicate involving Simeon Tienpont.

The initial report appeared in the Dutch website Zeilen stating that the Dutch clubbs, The KNZ & RV from Muiden and KR & ZV 'De Maas' from Rotterdam had informed the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron they wished to challenge.

On Thursday, 29 November, the Defender Sail-World NZ is expected to announce another late entry challenger at the official launch of the AC36 Prada Cup series in Monaco.

The first World Series event is late next year, as per the Protocol. Both events in 2019 are expected to be in Italy.



The official closing date for AC36 entries is Friday 30 November.

An entry at this late stage would involve a Late Entry Fee of USD$1million, as well as the initial and the second instalment fees totaling another USD$2million.

