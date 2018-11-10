American Magic test boat hits the water off Portsmouth

The AM38 is half the size of the AC75 racing boats set to be used in the 36th America's Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2021.

The MULE has the New York YC's American Magic, the U.S. Challenger team for sailing's highest prize, flying across Narragansett Bay near Newport, Rhode Island.



The British America’s Cup team, INEOS TEAM UK, had their T5 test boat out sailing back in June, but the USA looks to be a bigger and closer representation to the eventual Cup boat.

No team's full-size race boat can be launched until before the 31 March 2019, under the America's Cup rules.

