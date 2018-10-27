American Magic reveal their new rules test boat

The U.S. Challenger hits the water! A few America's Cup developments in Rhode Island.

The team plans to build and test its boats in Rhode Island, not far from New York Yacht Club’s historic Harbour Court clubhouse in Newport.

American Magic recently named 17 athletes to its sailing team roster, which is led by Skipper and Executive Director Terry Hutchinson.

American Magic Sailing Team

Skipper & Executive Director:

Terry Hutchinson (United States)

Helms/Tacticians:

Dean Barker (New Zealand)

Andrew Campbell (United States)

Bora Gulari (United States)

Ian Moore (Great Britain)

Sail Trimmers:

Trevor Burd (United States)

Maciel Cicchetti (Argentina)

Paul Goodison (Great Britain)

David Hughes (United States)

Specialists:

Matt Cassidy United States)

Sean Clarkson (New Zealand)

Jim Turner (New Zealand)

Nick Dana (United States)

Grinders:

Cooper Dressler (United States)

Luke Muller (United States)

Caleb Paine (United States)

Luke Payne (Australia)

Joe Spooner (New Zealand)

Alex Sinclair ( United States)

Head Coach:

James Lyne (United States)

The 36th America’s Cup will take place in March 2021 off Auckland, New Zealand.

