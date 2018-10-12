Team France delay AC36 decision

Speaking with the Herald's Christopher Reive, Cammas said he believed launching a campaign for the 2021 Cup would cost as much as NZ$36m (£17.7m) per year.

He continued, "It's not completely dead, but we are not on the way yet."

With only the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa, Ben Ainslie's INEOS Team UK and Dean Barker's New York Yacht Club, American Magic entered to date, the entry falls short of Team New Zealand's target of five or six challengers.

The late entry for the AC36 deadline closes 31 December 2018.

The change of boat to a foiling monohull, from the foiling multihulls of the last two challenges, means that teams have to develop a completely new concept, throwing out a lot of earlier design work.

The other teams in the last America's Cup had intended that the multihull concept would continue, but the win by Team New Zealand, who disagreed with that plan, took the Auld Mug back to monohulls, but with a twist . . . foiling.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here