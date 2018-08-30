36th America’s Cup Overture at Cowes

The Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand and Challenger of Record - Luna Rossa, as well as New York Yacht Club American Magic and INEOS TEAM UK will gather collectively for the first time to kick off the next edition of the sailing’s most historic and iconic event.

But this is an on-shore event, so do not get too excited - But there might be a fly-past by the INEOS Team UK test boat to show-off their progress ?

The 36th America’s Cup Overture is where the race area for the 2021 Match will be announced.

The teams are also due to receive the drawings of the one design mast and the specifications for the mast's standing rigging.

Each team will build their own masts. The rigging will be supplied by ETNZ.

It is not expected that any official news about the 2019 AC World Series will be released on Friday as the Protocol gives them until 31 March 2019 to announce those details.

There might well be updates from the teams about their plans, and there is to be a new America’s Cup logo announced.

The 36th America’s Cup Overture precedes the 2018 America’s Cup Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and black tie dinner at the Royal Yacht Squadron.

The America’s Cup community from around the world will be present to recognise the accomplishments of John Marshall, Doug Peterson, Ken McAlpine and Syd Fischer celebrating their notable contributions to the America’s Cup through the years.

