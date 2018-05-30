Bertarelli turns down a monohull AC36

Team Alinghi owner Ernesto Bertarelli, was interviewd by Fabio Pozzo at the GC32 World Championships held on Lake Garda, where he won the Owner Driver class and finished fourth overall.

Bertarelli with his yachting syndicate Team Alinghi, representing the Société Nautique de Genève, won the America's Cup in Auckland in 2003 and then successfully defended it in Valencia in 2007. In 2010 he lost the 33rd America's Cup to BMW Oracle Racing of the USA.

And the boats of the next America's Cup, what do you think?

"They are catamarans dressed as monohulls. They will be slower boats than we could have by keeping and developing the catamarans we had seen in the latest edition of Bermuda."

"I really do not understand this: why change boat at every edition of the Cup? In addition, the "single-brand" will also be more expensive ".

"Come on, now the Cup is a game for architects and engineers, with sailors in the background. And with the risk of investing a huge sum in a very high boat ".

In a comment that will resound with Ben Ainslie and his INEOS Team UK's recent decision to drop the TP52 and campaign on the GC32 crcuit, Bertarelli commented . . .

"Take the British of Ben Ainslie, in the last Cup: the best sailor in the world, but had a wrong boat. Game over".

"Many are now on the TP52 to train. But what is the use of training on a traditional monohull to then go running on a flying boat?"

"Why then they do not come here, on the GC32? Does the next boat have to fly or not? Moreover this circuit is much less expensive than the TP52."

Full interview article (in Italian) available here in Italian newspaper La Stampa.

