American Magic is USA entry for AC36





The New York YC with the Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association (BMQR), are expected to compete in the 36th edition of the America's Cup scheduled for Auckland 2021, together with teams from Britain and Italy.

The syndicate will represent the New York YC, which has returned to the America's Cup arena after a 15-year absence.

The defenders, Emirates Team New Zealand, have returned the boats to be used to monohull, and are due to issue details of the fully foiling 75-foot monohull boats at the end of March.

American Magic’s design team is actively at work planning for the first of two AC75 class boats, and preparing for the publication of the AC75 Class Rule.

BMQR has signed an exclusive agreement with Botin Partners Naval Architecture to design the yacht it will sail in the 36th America's Cup competition.

At the same time, the American Magic’s sailing team is currently training in Long Beach, Calif., for the Ficker Cup, which is the qualifier for the Congressional Cup.

The team expects to establish its primary base in Newport, R.I., later this spring.

Entries opened for the 36th America's Cup on January 1, 2018 and remain open for six months.

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 March 2018 19:21 GMT