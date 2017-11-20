Agreement reached on America’s Cup Base

Click image for a larger image

Agreement has been reached in principle between the NZL Government and Auckland Council on a final plan developed by Emirates Team New Zealand.

This will see the 36th America’s Cup be sailed in Auckland in 2021 pending approval by the Auckland Council Governing Body and final sign off by Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

The Emirates Team New Zealand plan essentially eliminates the need for any extension of the Halsey Wharf which brings with it a significant cost reduction and situates the team in the Viaduct Events Centre.

One team would then be housed on the extension on Hobson Wharf, while the remainder of the team bases lines up along the Wynyard Wharf.

“It has been a very complex and time consuming process for everyone so it is pleasing that all parties have seen the collective benefit of the innovative base proposal put forward by Emirates Team New Zealand late last week.” said CEO Grant Dalton.

“Excitingly, what we have in the agreements is essentially the start of the event build.” said Dalton.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

26 March 2018 8:31 GMT