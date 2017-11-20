Home >

BAR TP52 Gladiator returns to San Diego

Land Rover BAR Gladiator will race in this weekend's NOOD regatta, San Diego (17 – 18 March).

TP52 helm Tony Langley - Click image for a larger image

The event will be the newly formed team's second visit to California this year after their maiden win at the Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA) Mid-Winter Regatta in San Diego in early February.

Land Rover BAR Gladiator is a partnership between Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie, and Langley Holdings plc's Gladiator TP52 sailing team on the international TP52 racing circuit - itself being used as a build up to the 36th America's Cup.

For the NOOD regatta, seasoned TP52 helm Tony Langley will again be on the wheel, sailing alongside crew members including:

Rio Olympic Finn gold medallist Giles Scott, Andrew McLean as navigator, David Carr will provide power in the cockpit, Nick Hutton on mid-bow and Matt Cornwell on the bow.

Land Rover BAR Academy sailor Matt Brushwood will also join the team in San Diego. He sails as bowman/floater on the multihull GC32, but will be a grinder aboard Gladiator.

Gladiator TP52 - Click image for a larger image

Land Rover BAR TP52 Gladiator crew list:

Tony Langley: Helm
Ben Durham: Tactician
Andy McLean: Navigator
Giles Scott: Runner
Andrew Estcourt: Main
Mikkel Rossberg: Downwind Trim
Joey Newton: Trim
Geoff Povey: Grind 3
David Carr: Grind 2
Matt Brushwood: Grind 1
Tom Wilson: Pit
Nick Hutton: Mid-bow
Matthew Cornwell: Bow

G New
15 March 2018 10:01 GMT

