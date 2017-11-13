Home >

Spithill returns to Team Luna Rossa for AC36

It's been all over social media and finally Luna Rossa have made it official . . . Two time America’s Cup winning skipper, Jimmy Spithill returns to Team Luna Rossa Challenge.

A two time America’s Cup winning skipper, Jimmy Spithill, had America's Cup wins in 2010 and 2013 with Larry Ellison's BMW Oracle Racing, before losing their defense of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda.

Spithill, an Australian, was also helmsman for Luna Rossa in the Valencia challenge in 2007.

With multiple World titles in a number of classes and match racing, as well as two Sydney to Hobart victories on Comanche.

Spithill started competing at a very early age when living in a small town North of Sydney only accessible by boat.

He will return to Team Luna Rossa Challenge for AC36, which could indicate that Larry Ellison will not challenge for the AC36.

ETNZ's Grant Dalton is reported to have commented:

That the addition of their rival to Luna Rossa wouldn't affect Team New Zealand's relationship with the Italian syndicate, provided he "kept his gob shut".

G New
13 March 2018 17:46 GMT

