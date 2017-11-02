Home >

ETNZ release new soft wingsail concept

Emirates Team New Zealand has released a video of the soft wingsail that they have developed and are testing for the class rule of for the next (AC36) America's Cup boat.

The twin mainsail concept uses a thick profile conventional mast with twin tracks, and allows the sails to be raised and lowered, removing the use of a crane, as with the solid wingmasts, to assemble the rig.

Click image for a larger image

Emirates Team New Zealand are expected to present the new class rule for the AC75 boat to the prospective challenging syndicates by March 15 and then release to the public on 31 March 2018.

Click image for a larger image

Gerald New - Sailweb
24 February 2018 23:06 GMT

