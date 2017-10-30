Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

New 2021 America's Cup base plan

The New Zealand Government and Auckland Council reported to have agreed on a new plan for the 2021 America's Cup village.

Click image for a larger image

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said an agreement had been reached with a fuel storage company to relocate it off Wynyard Point two years early - the new option could cost about NZL$185 million (£97 million).

Team New Zealand said it was surprised at the apparent agreement to opt for a different cup village design, and it preferred a design now already in the planning process.

The government's option involves a smaller extension of existing wharves, 35m on Halsey Street Wharf instead of 75m, and uses more land on the adjacent Wynyard Point.

Time is tight to have the bases ready by late next year, and the new option will still have to be considered by Auckland councillors.

The next America's Cup defence is due to be held in Auckland, New Zealand in 2021.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
14 February 2018 9:32 GMT

Related articles

New 2021 America's Cup base plan 14 February 2018 9:32
Instant Classic - T1 heads to Cowes Museum 6 February 2018 10:16
Grant Simmer on how the AC75 will fly 15 January 2018 15:45
Ainslie recruits new Chief Designer 10 January 2018 16:37
Second Italian team for America's Cup? 6 December 2017 23:23
Auckland America's Cup venue flyover 1 December 2017 9:06
Luna Rossa to sail TP52 Super Series 24 November 2017 16:46
Fully foiling America’s Cup boat unveiled 20 November 2017 21:00
ETNZ applies pressure for NZL America's Cup event venue 13 November 2017 9:19
We're in the money - Bermuda get $330 million boost 10 November 2017 9:10
Grant Simmer new CEO at Land Rover BAR 2 November 2017 20:39
Groupama pull the plug on America's Cup 30 October 2017 22:26


Latest






















UK Hosted