New 2021 America's Cup base plan

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said an agreement had been reached with a fuel storage company to relocate it off Wynyard Point two years early - the new option could cost about NZL$185 million (£97 million).

Team New Zealand said it was surprised at the apparent agreement to opt for a different cup village design, and it preferred a design now already in the planning process.

The government's option involves a smaller extension of existing wharves, 35m on Halsey Street Wharf instead of 75m, and uses more land on the adjacent Wynyard Point.

Time is tight to have the bases ready by late next year, and the new option will still have to be considered by Auckland councillors.

The next America's Cup defence is due to be held in Auckland, New Zealand in 2021.

14 February 2018 9:32 GMT