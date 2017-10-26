Home >

Instant Classic - T1 heads to Cowes Museum

Land Rover BAR, the British America's Cup Challenger, have donated their first test boat 'T1' to the Classic Boat Museum in Cowes, Isle of Wight, UK.

Land Rover BAR T1 training on the Solent - Click image for a larger image

The museum took delivery of the platform last week, with a view to make the boat part of a display at the new museum in West Cowes, which is due to open in April.

T1 was the first of five foiling catamarans to be launched by the team - in October 2014 – and was used as a test boat for training sessions on the Solent, in the build-up to the team's campaign for the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.

The boat originally raced under BAR colours during the America's Cup World Series in 2012-13 and was used to break the Round the Island race record in 2013, before being modified by the team to fly on hydrofoils the following year.

Land Rover BAR have a dedicated end of life programme to repurpose and recycle all the team's test and race boats.

Alongside donating T1 to the museum, one hull of T2's platform is on display at the team's HQ, within the interactive Tech Deck and the team are working with ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd (ELG) and other partners to recycle/reuse the two final test boats, T3 and T4.

T1 – background:

Built: Modified in 2014, the boat originally raced under BAR colours during the America's Cup World Series in 2012-13 and was modified to fly on hydrofoils
Length: 45 foot
Wing height: 24 metre
Number of crew: 5, helmed by Land Rover BAR Team Principal and Skipper, Ben Ainslie.

