Grant Simmer on how the AC75 will fly

Find out how the new America's Cup boat, the AC75, fly in this feature by Grant Simmer the Land Rover Bar team’s new CEO.

Land Rover Bar CEO Grant Simmer:

2018 is going to be critical for the team, we need to continue to establish our design strategy, develop the tools we need to make good design decisions and ultimately design our first AC75 Cup boat.

We will also be putting together the core of our sailing team and finding the best way for that sailing team to work together with the design team, the boat builders and the shore team. 2018 will lay the foundation for the whole campaign.

The race boat launch dates are crucial. The date you set to launch creates milestones in the whole campaign and affects the timelines for many different projects.

We will firstly need to have the resources in place to build these boats, source all the components and have the design and sailing team in place to design and then sail the boat.

The biggest challenge is the boat. What stands out from the class information we have received is that it’s a bold decision by Emirates Team New Zealand.

It’s radical and ambitious and presents a huge challenge both at a sporting level and technical level. For sure it will be exciting, fast and edgy which is good for the Cup.

Currently it looks like the boat build costs, technical development and logistics are going to be extremely expensive but we are ready to take on both the financial, technical and sporting challenge.

The AC75 Rule will be released by 31 March 2018.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

15 January 2018 15:45 GMT