Ainslie recruits new Chief Designer





The appointment follows rapidly after the arrival of Grant Simmer as the team's new CEO, both will start permanently with the team in Portsmouth later this month.

Holroyd gained an MSc in Maritime CFD and Applied Mechanics at the University of Southampton.

He followed that with an 18-year stint at Team New Zealand as a foil designer and naval architect for the team that won the 30th America's Cup in Auckland in 2000.

He became Technical Director in 2007 and stayed with the team through to June 2015, when he joined SoftBank Team Japan where he was also Technical Director for the 35th America's Cup in 2017.

Land Rover BAR, headed by Sir Ben Ainslie, exited their the 35th America's Cup at the semi-final stage and are now preparing their challenge for the 36th America's Cup in 2021.

In an about turn by the AC holders, Team New Zealand, the next Cup will be sailed in 75ft foiling monohulls, requiring a considerable fresh design input.

The British team has a permanent headquarters in Portsmouth UK, the 74,000 sq ft. building houses all the team's activities, and welcomes the public into its Tech Deck and Education Centre.

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 January 2018 16:37 GMT